Indian REITs: A Promising Investment Opportunity

Indian Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are offering competitive yields of 6-7.5%, outperforming many mature markets. Despite being late to the global scene, Indian REITs show strong fundamentals and growth potential. The sector, currently focused on office spaces, is set to diversify into various asset classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 13-09-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 11:10 IST
Indian Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are reporting promising yields, ranging from 6 to 7.5 percent, surpassing those in established markets like the US, which offer yields of 2.5-3.5 percent. This performance is highlighted in a report by CREDAI and Anarock.

The report, titled 'Indian REITs - A Gateway to Institutional Real Estate,' reveals that despite their recent entry into the market, Indian REITs are proving to be formidable players, with distribution yields outperforming many global counterparts such as Singapore and Japan.

Key executives from CREDAI and Anarock emphasize the future potential as Indian REITs plan to diversify into new asset classes including retail, logistics, and housing, promising lucrative investment opportunities as India's urban infrastructure and economy expand.

