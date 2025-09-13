Left Menu

Trump Urges Unified NATO Front Against Russian Oil Amid Sanctions Debate

Donald Trump has stated that the United States will impose new energy sanctions on Russia only if all NATO countries agree to similar measures and stop buying Russian oil. The call for a unified stance comes amid criticism of Trump's handling of the conflict with Ukraine and concerns over potential impacts on global oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:41 IST
Trump Urges Unified NATO Front Against Russian Oil Amid Sanctions Debate
Donald Trump

Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the U.S. is prepared to implement fresh energy sanctions on Russia, contingent upon all NATO members halting their purchase of Russian oil and agreeing to similar sanctions. This announcement aligns with increased U.S. pressure on NATO allies to intensify economic penalties on Russia to help end its war with Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Trump has faced domestic criticism over missed deadlines for Russian de-escalation, notwithstanding threats of stringent sanctions against Moscow. An August poll revealed a notable portion of Americans perceive Trump as too aligned with Russia. During a recent Group of Seven finance ministers' meeting, further sanctions and potential tariffs on Russia were discussed.

Energy exports are vital for Russia's war finances, though aggressive sanctions raise potential spikes in global oil prices—a concern for Western economies. NATO member Turkey ranks as the third-largest buyer of Russian oil. Trump suggests NATO should target Chinese imports with significant tariffs to weaken Beijing's economic ties with Moscow, all while maintaining a cautious stance in trade discussions with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England Rugby Team's Coaching Revamp: Blackett and Wigglesworth Take New Roles

England Rugby Team's Coaching Revamp: Blackett and Wigglesworth Take New Rol...

 Global
2
Whistleblower Complaint Shakes 99acres: Info Edge Under Scrutiny

Whistleblower Complaint Shakes 99acres: Info Edge Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Kerala Hosts National Workshop on IT Solutions for AYUSH

Kerala Hosts National Workshop on IT Solutions for AYUSH

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes as Shop Collapses in Odisha's Koraput

Tragedy Strikes as Shop Collapses in Odisha's Koraput

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025