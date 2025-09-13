Trump Urges Unified NATO Front Against Russian Oil Amid Sanctions Debate

Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the U.S. is prepared to implement fresh energy sanctions on Russia, contingent upon all NATO members halting their purchase of Russian oil and agreeing to similar sanctions. This announcement aligns with increased U.S. pressure on NATO allies to intensify economic penalties on Russia to help end its war with Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Trump has faced domestic criticism over missed deadlines for Russian de-escalation, notwithstanding threats of stringent sanctions against Moscow. An August poll revealed a notable portion of Americans perceive Trump as too aligned with Russia. During a recent Group of Seven finance ministers' meeting, further sanctions and potential tariffs on Russia were discussed.

Energy exports are vital for Russia's war finances, though aggressive sanctions raise potential spikes in global oil prices—a concern for Western economies. NATO member Turkey ranks as the third-largest buyer of Russian oil. Trump suggests NATO should target Chinese imports with significant tariffs to weaken Beijing's economic ties with Moscow, all while maintaining a cautious stance in trade discussions with China.

