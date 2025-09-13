Left Menu

Bashkortostan Oil Facility Resilient After Drone Attack

Despite a drone attack on its facility in Russia's Bashkortostan region, an oil company will maintain production levels, according to Governor Radiy Khabirov. Although the attack aimed at disrupting Russian energy infrastructure, no operational stoppages will occur, and the plant continues to function normally.

13-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent event that underscores intensifying tensions, an oil company in Russia's Bashkortostan region has pledged to maintain its production levels after being targeted in a drone attack. According to Radiy Khabirov, regional governor, operations will continue without interruption despite an incident that could have significantly crippled the facility's output.

Ukraine has been escalating its strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in what appears to be a strategic move to weaken Moscow's military capabilities, with peace negotiations showing no sign of progress. The attack led to a fire at the facility operated by Bashneft, a subsidiary of Rosneft, which is Russia's largest oil producer.

The city of Ufa, where the affected plant is situated, is located about 1,400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Unverified footage indicates that the attack may have caused a large fireball at the site, but Khabirov assures that production levels will not be affected. His statement notably omitted direct mentions of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

