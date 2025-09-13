In a recent event that underscores intensifying tensions, an oil company in Russia's Bashkortostan region has pledged to maintain its production levels after being targeted in a drone attack. According to Radiy Khabirov, regional governor, operations will continue without interruption despite an incident that could have significantly crippled the facility's output.

Ukraine has been escalating its strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in what appears to be a strategic move to weaken Moscow's military capabilities, with peace negotiations showing no sign of progress. The attack led to a fire at the facility operated by Bashneft, a subsidiary of Rosneft, which is Russia's largest oil producer.

The city of Ufa, where the affected plant is situated, is located about 1,400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Unverified footage indicates that the attack may have caused a large fireball at the site, but Khabirov assures that production levels will not be affected. His statement notably omitted direct mentions of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)