Tensions Escalate: Kirishi Oil Refinery Drone Attack
The Kirishi oil refinery in Russia was attacked by Ukrainian drones, causing a fire. Russian authorities reported that the fire has been extinguished and no injuries occurred. Ukraine confirmed the attack was a successful strike amidst the ongoing conflict. Over 80 drones were reportedly downed by Russia.
In a notable escalation of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the Kirishi oil refinery, one of Russia's largest, was attacked by Ukrainian drones. The incursion caused a fire when debris from a downed drone fell onto the refinery site, according to Russian officials.
Authorities confirmed that the fire at the refinery, located in the Leningrad region and managed by Surgutneftegaz, was extinguished without any injuries. Alexander Drozdenko, the regional governor, stated that three drones were downed in the attack, while Ukraine's drone command labeled the strike as 'successful.'
This development comes as the region witnesses increasing drone warfare, including incidents in NATO-member Poland. As the international community seeks solutions to this escalating conflict, Russia claims over 80 Ukrainian drones have been destroyed, highlighting the intensified nature of these engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
