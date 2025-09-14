Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Kirishi Oil Refinery Drone Attack

The Kirishi oil refinery in Russia was attacked by Ukrainian drones, causing a fire. Russian authorities reported that the fire has been extinguished and no injuries occurred. Ukraine confirmed the attack was a successful strike amidst the ongoing conflict. Over 80 drones were reportedly downed by Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:32 IST
Tensions Escalate: Kirishi Oil Refinery Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable escalation of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the Kirishi oil refinery, one of Russia's largest, was attacked by Ukrainian drones. The incursion caused a fire when debris from a downed drone fell onto the refinery site, according to Russian officials.

Authorities confirmed that the fire at the refinery, located in the Leningrad region and managed by Surgutneftegaz, was extinguished without any injuries. Alexander Drozdenko, the regional governor, stated that three drones were downed in the attack, while Ukraine's drone command labeled the strike as 'successful.'

This development comes as the region witnesses increasing drone warfare, including incidents in NATO-member Poland. As the international community seeks solutions to this escalating conflict, Russia claims over 80 Ukrainian drones have been destroyed, highlighting the intensified nature of these engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turning Point in US-South Korea Relations After Georgia Immigration Raid

Turning Point in US-South Korea Relations After Georgia Immigration Raid

 Global
2
Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

 Russia
3
Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

 India
4
Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025