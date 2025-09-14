Left Menu

France's FNSEA Gears Up for Major Protest Against EU-Mercosur Deal and U.S. Tariffs

France's largest farming union, FNSEA, plans a major protest on September 25 against the EU-Mercosur deal and U.S. tariffs. Union President Arnaud Rousseau aims to increase pressure on Prime Minister Lecornu to protect French agricultural interests and food sovereignty amidst doubts in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-09-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 14:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France's largest farm union, FNSEA, has announced a significant protest scheduled for September 25. The demonstration targets the proposed EU-Mercosur free trade agreement with South American countries and the tariffs imposed by the United States, as stated by union president Arnaud Rousseau in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche.

The planned protest heightens the pressure on newly-appointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, coinciding with an already-scheduled day of protests and strikes by French trade unions on September 18. The European Commission has recently presented the EU's trade accord with the Mercosur bloc for approval, attempting to mollify France's opposition with potential limits on agricultural imports.

Rousseau articulated his expectations from Prime Minister Lecornu, emphasizing the need for a clear vision and strategy to address the agricultural sector's doubts and ensure France's food sovereignty. He anticipates Lecornu will provide the needed support and direction previously expected from former leaders.

