Tragedy in Moradabad: Young Boy's Life Cut Short

A tragic incident unfolded in the Manpur area of Moradabad as a young boy, Krishna, allegedly ended his own life after a family dispute. The 12-year-old, a Class 6 student, reportedly committed suicide following a scolding from his mother.

According to Nisha, the boy's mother, she had reprimanded her son over an issue and locked him in a room before leaving for work in a brass factory. Upon returning home, she discovered her son had hanged himself.

The family situation had been tense, with Krishna previously threatening suicide due to his father's violent behavior. His father, an alcoholic, recently left the household after a fight. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination, and investigations continue with no charges filed yet, said Devendra Singh, SHO of Kotwali police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)