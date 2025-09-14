Left Menu

Tragedy in Moradabad: Young Boy's Life Cut Short

A 12-year-old boy named Krishna from Moradabad allegedly took his own life after being scolded by his mother. The incident happened post a domestic dispute involving his alcoholic father. The boy had previously expressed suicidal thoughts. Further investigations are ongoing, with no charges filed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded in the Manpur area of Moradabad as a young boy, Krishna, allegedly ended his own life after a family dispute. The 12-year-old, a Class 6 student, reportedly committed suicide following a scolding from his mother.

According to Nisha, the boy's mother, she had reprimanded her son over an issue and locked him in a room before leaving for work in a brass factory. Upon returning home, she discovered her son had hanged himself.

The family situation had been tense, with Krishna previously threatening suicide due to his father's violent behavior. His father, an alcoholic, recently left the household after a fight. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination, and investigations continue with no charges filed yet, said Devendra Singh, SHO of Kotwali police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

