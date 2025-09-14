Left Menu

Pioneering Growth: India's First Bamboo Bio-Ethanol Plant Inaugurated by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various projects in Assam worth Rs 18,530 crore, including a bio-ethanol plant and infrastructure developments. These initiatives aim to position Assam as a growth engine and healthcare hub, enhancing connectivity and energy production while benefiting the local and national economy.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of projects in Assam, collectively valued at Rs 18,530 crore. Among the key initiatives are the world's first bio-ethanol plant utilizing bamboo as raw material and a host of health and infrastructure projects in the state's Darrang and Golaghat districts.

In a ceremony at Mangaldoi town in Darrang district, PM Modi laid the foundation stones for projects valued at Rs 6,300 crore, including the Darrang Medical College and Hospital. Other projects encompass a GNM school, a nursing college, the Guwahati Ring Road, and the Kuruwa-Narengi bridge, significantly enhancing local healthcare and transport infrastructure.

The inauguration of an ethanol plant in Golaghat district, estimated at Rs 5,000 crore, marks a significant advancement in sustainable energy production. This zero-waste facility will leverage bamboo, boosting the local rural economy and contributing to India's quest for energy self-reliance. Additionally, the planned Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit aims to revamp domestic petrochemical production.

