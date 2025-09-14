Escalating Drone Warfare: Ukraine Targets Russian Oil Infrastructure
Ukraine launched a significant drone attack targeting Russia's northwest oil infrastructure, igniting a brief fire at the Kirishi oil refinery. As global discussions on ending Europe’s deadliest conflict advance, Ukrainian drones increasingly hit Russian refineries. President Zelenskiy hailed these strikes as effective sanctions against Russia.
Ukraine has intensified its drone offensive against Russian targets, launching an extensive assault comprising at least 361 drones overnight. A prominent target was the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia's northwest, although officials reported no injuries resulting from the aggression.
This drone warfare marks an escalation in ongoing hostilities as global powers deliberate over resolution strategies for Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two. Ukraine's drones have been impactful, especially following incidents where Russian drones were intercepted in NATO-member Poland and Ukraine's deliberate strikes on Russian oil assets.
In his routine address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commended the military and special services for these strategic attacks, referring to them as some of the most powerful forms of sanctions. Zelenskiy emphasized the impairment these strikes have caused to Russia's oil industry, pressing NATO nations to intensify their energy sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
