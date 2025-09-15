"Sir M Visvesvaraya's brilliance left indelible mark on India's engineering landscape": PM Modi extends greetings on Engineers' Day

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Engineers' Day as he remembered the contributions made by Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 09:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Engineers' Day as he remembered the contributions made by Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. PM Modi said that Visvesvaraya's brilliance left an indelible mark on India's engineering landscape.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today, on Engineers' Day, I pay homage to Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose brilliance left an indelible mark on India's engineering landscape. I extend warm greetings to all engineers who, through their creativity and determination, continue to drive innovation and tackle tough challenges across sectors." Prime Minister said that Indian engineers will continue playing a crucial role in the collective efforts to build a Viksit Bharat.

National Engineers' Day is celebrated every year on September 15 to honour the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of India's greatest engineers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to all the engineers on the occasion.

"Your vision, innovation, and dedication are fast advancing India to the pinnacle of technological progress. On the Jayanti of Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya Ji, I bow to the legendary engineer who set us on this transformative path," Amit Shah wrote on X. Odisha Chief Minister also paid tribute to Visvesvaraya on his jayanti.

"Humble tributes to legendary engineer Bharat Ratna recipient M. #Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary, celebrated as #EngineersDay. He played a key role in building many engineering marvels which built the foundation of modern India's infrastructure. May his commitment and integrity inspire all of us to dedicate ourselves to building a strong nation," Odisha CM said. Sir M. Visvesvaraya was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, in 1955 for his exceptional contributions to engineering, nation-building, and public service.

Renowned for his pioneering contributions to engineering, M Visvesvaraya transformed the country's infrastructure through innovative designs, visionary planning, and practical solutions that combined technical excellence with social impact. Beyond his work as an economist, statesman, and writer, it is his extraordinary achievements as an engineer that continue to inspire generations, setting a benchmark for problem-solving, innovation, and nation-building. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

