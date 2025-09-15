Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates parcel train connecting JK's Budgam to Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has inaugurated the Joint Parcel Product - Rapid Cargo (JPP-RCS) parcel train, connecting Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam area to Delhi's Adarsh Nagar at Srinagar Railway Station on Monday. During the inauguration, J&K Lt Governor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced that about 23-24 tons of apples and perishable goods will be transported through the JPP-RCS parcel train from today onwards.

"I am very grateful to the PM. Cargo service has started from here. About 23-24 tons of apples and perishable goods will be transported from here everyday and the same will reach Delhi the next day," Sinha told reporters. The J&K Lt Governor also emphasised that the service of Joint Parcel Product - Rapid Cargo (JPP-RCS) parcel train will contribute to the economic upliftment of the region. He also thanked the Indian Railway for starting this project.

"I believe that this will be a great contribution to the economic development here. Every day we see that due to heavy rains and topography, the National Highway is sometimes closed. This was causing a lot of damage to the fruit growers. I believe that in the coming days, the railway has started a much better transport system. I thank the Indian Railways." added Sinha. He further emphasised that the farmers of Kashmir will now be able to sell their goods at a very low price.

"I believe that this will be a great contribution to the development of J&K. The farmers will be able to sell their goods at a very low price and reach other markets," added Sinha. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jammu Division, Vivek Kumar, while talking about the JPP-RCS parcel train, said that this train is a historic moment for the horticulture sector, as for the first time, the union territory's main product apple will now arrive at other parts of the country.

"This apple train is a historic moment for the horticulture sector, railways, the country and Jammu and Kashmir. For the first time, the horticulture produce apple, which is the main product here, will reach other parts of the country..." Kumar told ANI. Kumar further added that the train will have eight coaches, and this service will also increase the shelf life of the fruits.

"It will have 8 coaches...This is a big revolution for this sector...This will also increase the shelf life of the fruits...The bookings can be done online after registration..." added Kumar. Dr. Manoj Singh, an additional Member of the Railway Board, praised the launch of the JPP-RCS parcel train. He announced that this train will operate 24 hours a day and offer scheduled services. Singh also mentioned the possibility of extending these services to other cities in the country, including Mumbai and Bengaluru.

"This train will run daily..It will reach Delhi within 24 hours, and it is a scheduled service. We will continue to operate it as long as there is demand for apples...It will reach the market directly, and we might start it in other places like Bombay and Bangalore...It has a fixed time...Since there is an assured time, people of Kashmir will benefit from this..." Singh told ANI. Meanwhile, to increase the share of railways in the courier business and provide an efficient, reliable and economical option to the customers, the Railway Board approved the services of Joint Parcel Product-Rapid Cargo (JPP-RCS) train facilities, for the Jammu Division in Northern Railway on August 20th, this year.

According to the Senior Commercial Divisional Manager of the Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal, the first service of this service was supposed to start from Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, to Budgam at 12:10 pm on 13th September. It was supposed to depart from Budgam for Delhi at 06:15 am on 15th September. The main objective of running the train is to provide benefits to the traders of Kashmir and ensure that their goods reach every corner of the country, which mainly includes items like apples, saffron, walnuts, pashmina shawls, carpets and Kashmiri handicrafts. This train is supposed to reach Delhi in about 23 hours, which is considered less time than the road trip from Budgam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)