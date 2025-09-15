US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams meets CM

US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams, who assumed charge last month, paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Monday.

The Consul General called on Reddy at the state government's Integrated Command and the Control Centre (ICCC) here, an official release said.

Under the leadership of the Consul General, the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad promotes US interests and the US-India bilateral relationship in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

