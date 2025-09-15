Tribals stage protest march in Shahapur over lack of infrastructure, housing

Hundreds of tribals staged a protest march to government offices in Shahapur taluka in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, over demands related to infrastructure and housing.

Tribal men and women, dressed in traditional attire and carrying flags and banners, took out a morcha to four government offices and submitted a memorandum.

The morcha revolved around issues such as land claims, absence of basic infrastructure, and housing space for tribals in Shahapur Nagar Panchayat limits.

Tribals sought allocation and village-level space for government housing in Shahapur Nagar Panchayat area, electricity connections for villages and padas, compensation and free medicines for farmers affected by blight disease on rice crops, a campaign to distribute Aadhaar and ration cards, birth and death certificates, and settlement of forest rights claims, among other demands.

