UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka economy reports 4.9% growth in second quarter

Sri Lanka's economy grew 4.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, official data showed on Monday, indicating a strengthening recovery from its worst financial crisis in decades.

Sri Lanka's agriculture sector grew by 2% in the second quarter from a year earlier, while industrial output expanded by 5.8%, and services grew by 3.9%, the census and statistics department said in a statement. Struck by a severe shortage of dollars, the economy went into free fall in 2022, contracting 7.3% as it grappled with soaring inflation, a sharply weaker currency and foreign debt default.

The economy shrank 2.3% in 2023. But it made a stronger-than-expected recovery last year, posting 5% growth as measures implemented under a $2.9 billion, four-year bailout from the International Monetary Fund, secured in March 2023, bore fruit.

In the first quarter of this year Sri Lanka grew by 4.8% The Central Bank of Sri Lanka expects growth to be 4.5% this year, above the 3.5% projected by the World Bank. The central bank has room to cut interest rates further given inflation is at 1.2%, well below the target of 5%, but is treading carefully to preserve a buffer against potential external shocks, Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe told Reuters.

The bank's next policy meeting is on September 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)