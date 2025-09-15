Kazakhstan harvested 11.6 million tons of grain, agriculture ministry says

Kazakhstan, the largest grain producer in central Asia, has harvested 11.6 million metric tons of grain out of the 20 million tons forecast for 2025, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Currently, 7.8 million hectares of land planted with grain and grain legumes have been harvested, which is 48.3% of the total sown area, the ministry said.

In 2025-2026, Kazakhstan intends to export 8-9 million metric tons of grain, the agriculture ministry said. Kazakhstan's main grain buyers are its Central Asian neighbours, as well as Iran and Afghanistan.

