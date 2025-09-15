UP has over 17,000 startups including 8 unicorns, aims to become innovation, tech hub: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state has more than 17,000 startups, including eight unicorns, and is rapidly establishing itself as a hub for innovation and global technology.

Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day CSIR Startup Conclave 2025 here, the chief minister congratulated participants and thanked Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing Lucknow as the venue.

Adityanath said the conclave provided scientists, institutions and progressive farmers a platform to showcase their research and innovations. Several memorandums of understanding were signed and new products launched during the event, laying a roadmap for the future, he said.

Highlighting the state's progress in promoting entrepreneurship, he said: ''We have more than 17,000 startups operational in Uttar Pradesh, including eight unicorns. Seventy-two incubators and seven Centres of Excellence have been set up, and the state government alone has provided financial support of Rs 137 crore to encourage incubators and help these startups grow.'' He said India has emerged as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world after the US and the UK, and added that this transformation is in line with the prime minister's vision of making youth ''creators rather than seekers''.

Adityanath emphasised the importance of connecting laboratory research with on-ground implementation. ''We have seen that earlier research remained confined to labs, but now outcomes are reaching the land. Cooperation between scientists, farmers and entrepreneurs is growing, and entrepreneurs are playing a key role in linking these innovations to markets,'' he said.

He praised progressive farmers for embracing new opportunities and contributing to rural prosperity.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh is working to become a hub for innovation and global technology by providing the right ecosystem for startups and young entrepreneurs.

Referring to his government's MSME and One District One Product (ODOP) initiatives, he said the migration of workers from the state has reduced since 2017.

''Today, 96 lakh MSME units are registered in the state, providing employment to over two crore people and generating exports worth Rs 2 lakh crore annually,'' he said.

He said 77 products under the ODOP scheme have received GI tags and are linked to global markets, giving local artisans and entrepreneurs international exposure.

Adityanath said a vibrant startup and MSME ecosystem would play a key role in making Uttar Pradesh self-reliant and driving its growth.

Highlighting the transformation of the state over the past eight and a half years, he said, ''Uttar Pradesh has now emerged as the hub of fearless business. The state is a frontrunner in ease of doing business. Security, convenience, and a strong ecosystem — essential for enterprises — are firmly established here. Trust and doing business have become the new identity of the state.'' He said the government is not only framing policies but also "giving wings to the ideas of youth, entrepreneurs, and scientists".

The state, he said, stands firmly with startups — supporting them from laboratories to industries.

''Every research should become a product, every product an industry, and every industry the strength of India. This is the mantra of a developed India and a developed UP,'' he added.

The chief minister also praised the four central laboratories functioning in the state — NBRI, CDRI, IITR and CIMAP — which presented their future plans during the conclave.

He said NBRI has promoted organic farming, inspiring farmers to use organic manure on nine lakh acres of land; CDRI is working on research for new medicines, supporting pharma and medical device parks; IITR has conducted research in arsenic- and fluoride-affected areas; and CIMAP has provided direction through innovations in peppermint-based products and spiritual tourism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)