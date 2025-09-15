"Both PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar committed to development of Bihar": Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Monday emphasised that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are fully committed to the development of Bihar. Speaking to the reporters, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said, "Both Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are committed to the development of Bihar..."

Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur praised PM Modi for his work in the Seemanchal region and said the Prime Minister deserves congratulations for his efforts. "Today is a very auspicious day. (Prime Minister Modi) deserves congratulations for the work he has done for Seemanchal," Thakur said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea in poll-bound Bihar. He inaugurated the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region.

He launched the National Makhana Board in Bihar. The Board will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country. Bihar accounts for approximately 90 per cent of the country's total Makhana production. Key districts like Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj and Araria serve as the primary hubs since they have favourable climatic conditions and fertile soil that contribute to the superior quality of makhana.

Setting up the Makhana Board in Bihar is expected to give a major boost to the Makhana production in the State and the country and strengthen the presence of Bihar on the global map in this sector. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the presence of people in large numbers. (ANI)

