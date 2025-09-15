Left Menu

DUCAB Group keen to provide cable solutions for Bangalore Metro

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-09-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 22:55 IST
DUCAB Group keen to provide cable solutions for Bangalore Metro
  • Country:
  • India

DUCAB Group, a leading cable manufacturing company headquartered in Dubai, has expressed interest in supplying its advanced cable solutions to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).

A senior delegation from the company met Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Monday to explore potential areas of collaboration, the minister's office said in a release.

Following the meeting, the minister said that DUCAB has already initiated discussions with BMRCL and its contractors for the supply of fire-survival and extra-high-voltage cables for the city's Metro network.

Jointly owned by the governments of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, DUCAB has also offered to support the construction of 132KV/33KV substations to ensure uninterrupted power supply for Namma Metro, he said.

In addition, the company has shown interest in providing sustainable energy cable solutions for Bengaluru's upcoming suburban railway system as well as the expanded Kempegowda International Airport (Terminal 2), Patil added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
At least 40 fuel tankers burned in al Qaeda-linked attack in Mali, sources say

At least 40 fuel tankers burned in al Qaeda-linked attack in Mali, sources s...

 Global
2
Suryakumar Yadav's childhood coach supports team India on handshake row

Suryakumar Yadav's childhood coach supports team India on handshake row

 India
3
UPDATE 11-US, China reach framework deal on TikTok; Trump and Xi to speak on Friday

UPDATE 11-US, China reach framework deal on TikTok; Trump and Xi to speak on...

 Global
4
Former Manipur MP Lorho Pfoze resigns from NPF

Former Manipur MP Lorho Pfoze resigns from NPF

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025