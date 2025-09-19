Dilip Ghosh Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday launched a verbal attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, following Gandhi's recent claims of vote tampering. Ghosh quipped that Gandhi 'dreams at night and shares those dreams as statements in the morning,' ridiculing his political credibility in a statement to ANI.

This backlash emerged after Gandhi accused electoral tampering in Karnataka's Aland constituency, alleging an attempt to erase over 6,000 voters from the lists. Ghosh mocked Gandhi's sensational political comments, suggesting they lack substance and citing his frequent international trips as reason for his dwindling local support.

Ghosh also accused Gandhi of undermining government institutions, including the Supreme Court and Election Commission, while lamenting rising crimes against women in West Bengal. He welcomed the upcoming GST reforms, attributing them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighting their positive impact on West Bengal's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)