Left Menu

Dilip Ghosh Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticized Congress' Rahul Gandhi for his allegations of vote tampering, branding him a 'laughingstock.' Ghosh mocked Gandhi's comments and criticized his political tactics, while also expressing concern over rising crime in West Bengal. Ghosh praised upcoming GST reforms, crediting PM Modi and FM Sitharaman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:31 IST
Dilip Ghosh Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday launched a verbal attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, following Gandhi's recent claims of vote tampering. Ghosh quipped that Gandhi 'dreams at night and shares those dreams as statements in the morning,' ridiculing his political credibility in a statement to ANI.

This backlash emerged after Gandhi accused electoral tampering in Karnataka's Aland constituency, alleging an attempt to erase over 6,000 voters from the lists. Ghosh mocked Gandhi's sensational political comments, suggesting they lack substance and citing his frequent international trips as reason for his dwindling local support.

Ghosh also accused Gandhi of undermining government institutions, including the Supreme Court and Election Commission, while lamenting rising crimes against women in West Bengal. He welcomed the upcoming GST reforms, attributing them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighting their positive impact on West Bengal's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering the Differently Abled: A Testament to Perseverance in Tamil Nadu

Empowering the Differently Abled: A Testament to Perseverance in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Malaysia's Diplomatic Setback: Minister's Myanmar Visit Postponed

Malaysia's Diplomatic Setback: Minister's Myanmar Visit Postponed

 Global
3
Policy initiatives being taken for development of space, cyber warfare equipment: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Policy initiatives being taken for development of space, cyber warfare equip...

 India
4
SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025