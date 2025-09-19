Assam's D-Voter Roll Plummets as Court Affirms Bengali Hindus as Indians

In a significant development impacting Assam's voter demographics, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the number of Bengali Hindus classified as doubtful voters has dramatically decreased from 200,000 to just 25,000.

The Assam CM noted that the Supreme Court considers individuals residing in the state before the 1971 cut-off year, as outlined in the Assam Accord, as '100 percent Indians'.

This change is expected to influence Assam's 2026 Assembly elections, as most Bengali Hindus are succeeding in proving their citizenship in court, backed by pre-1971 residency recognition.