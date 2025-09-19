Left Menu

Assam's D-Voter Roll Plummets as Court Affirms Bengali Hindus as Indians

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a sharp decrease in the number of Bengali Hindus marked as doubtful voters, from 200,000 to 25,000. The upcoming elections could see significant changes with most Bengali Hindus winning court cases, recognized by the Supreme Court as pre-1971 Indian residents.

Updated: 19-09-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:34 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development impacting Assam's voter demographics, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the number of Bengali Hindus classified as doubtful voters has dramatically decreased from 200,000 to just 25,000.

The Assam CM noted that the Supreme Court considers individuals residing in the state before the 1971 cut-off year, as outlined in the Assam Accord, as '100 percent Indians'.

This change is expected to influence Assam's 2026 Assembly elections, as most Bengali Hindus are succeeding in proving their citizenship in court, backed by pre-1971 residency recognition.

