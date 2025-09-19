Left Menu

BJP Pushes 'Swadeshi' Drive Amidst GST Reforms

In a strategic meeting at the Odisha Assembly, BJP leaders outlined plans for implementing GST reforms and promoting 'swadeshi' products. National General Secretary Tarun Chugh emphasized the economic benefits, while PM Modi encouraged the organization of 'Swadeshi Melas' to support local artisans and small industries amidst increasing US tariffs on Indian imports.

19-09-2025
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi convenes Legislature Party meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presided over a critical BJP Legislature Party meeting with National General Secretary Tarun Chugh at the helm, held at the assembly premises on Thursday. The meeting saw the attendance of key figures including Odisha BJP In-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, State President Manmohan Samal, and Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida.

Addressing the gathering, Tarun Chugh underscored the introduction of a seven-day refund policy and a business-friendly GST model championed by PM Modi. He highlighted the tax's potential during Navratri, stressing that its advantages must reach grassroots levels. Plans were discussed to make certain grains tax-free and ensure no hidden charges.

In the wake of GST reforms, PM Modi has rallied parliamentarians around the 'Garv se kaho ye swadeshi hai' slogan, urging them to host 'Swadeshi Melas' around Diwali and Navaratri to boost local goods. The Prime Minister's vision aligns with the broader 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, particularly relevant after the US's 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

