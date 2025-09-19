Delhi BJP Leader Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amidst Controversy Over Youth and Voter Fraud Allegations

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the country's youth are confident in Prime Minister Modi's governance. Sachdeva pointed to the triumphant performance of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the Delhi University Students' Union elections as a decisive rebuttal to Gandhi's political narrative.

In an interaction with ANI, Sachdeva remarked that the youth, especially Generation Z, understand the security Prime Minister Modi provides. He described the ABVP's electoral success as a sharp rebuff to both Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, accusing Gandhi of making unsubstantiated statements.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his commitment to supporting the nation's youth in safeguarding democracy and challenging alleged electoral malpractices. His remarks followed fresh allegations of an attempt to remove voters from the rolls in Karnataka's Aland constituency. Gandhi accused the Chief Election Commissioner of protecting those involved in electoral fraud, a claim he backed with limited evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)