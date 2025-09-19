IIFCL's Ambitious USD 500 Million Global Fundraising Drive

India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. (IIFCL), a state-owned entity, is set to take a significant step into the global market with plans to raise USD 500 million by December. The initiative seeks to fund infrastructure projects across India and reduce the company's cost of funds.

Deputy Managing Director Palash Srivastava, who is also handling the charge of Managing Director, revealed that the overseas fundraising is a crucial component of IIFCL's overall borrowing strategy, which totals Rs 36,000 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. Of this, Rs 8,000-9,000 crore is expected to come from international markets.

The company has already raised USD 150 million earlier this year, pushing towards a cumulative total of USD 650 million by the end of December. The firm has also witnessed record profits and growth in assets, further boosting its capacity to finance ambitious infrastructure projects nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)