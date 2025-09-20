Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Brave Soldiers Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice

High-ranking officials and various commanding units have paid heartfelt tributes to soldiers who were tragically killed during operational duties in Jammu & Kashmir and Manipur. Lance Dafadar Bharvad Mehulbhai and Assam Rifles jawans were solemnly honored, with military personnel expressing solidarity with their bereaved families.

Image Credit: ANI
In a solemn ceremony, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, led tributes to Lance Dafadar Bharvad Mehulbhai Mepabhai, who lost his life on operational duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. A statement on 'X' conveyed the army's deep condolences to the bereaved family.

The Chinar Corps also paid homage, emphasizing that the bravery and dedication of the deceased soldier will continue to be a source of inspiration for many. An official post reaffirmed the military's commitment to supporting the family during this difficult time.

On September 19, Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi and ranks of the Indian Army saluted the supreme sacrifice of Lance Dafadar, further strengthening the show's support and unity. Concurrently, in Manipur, the Assam Rifles mourned the loss of two personnel in a terrorist attack, acknowledging the courage of Nb Sub Shyam Gurung and Rfn Ranjit Singh Kashyap.

