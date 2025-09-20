Vijay's Political Tour Faces Challenges Amid Court Warnings

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is gearing up to resume his statewide campaign this Saturday in Nagapattinam district, leading up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief is scheduled to address supporters at 11 a.m., marking the second phase of his tour.

Vijay's next stop will be Thiruvarur at 3 p.m. The campaign began on September 13 in Tiruchirappalli, drawing vast crowds of dedicated fans and party followers. His tour aims to cover every district in Tamil Nadu, featuring numerous public interactions. However, the campaign has encountered hurdles, notably allegations of damage to public property during the Trichy event.

The Madras High Court intervened with a stern warning, prompting TVK to enforce guidelines among supporters. The Court emphasized the need for uniform, legally sound rules to govern large public gatherings. Justice N. Sathish Kumar indicated potential discrimination in some police-imposed restrictions and underscored the responsibility of leaders like Vijay in ensuring orderly and safe assemblies.

(With inputs from agencies.)