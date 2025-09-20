Left Menu

Vijay's Political Tour Faces Challenges Amid Court Warnings

Actor-turned-politician Vijay resumes his statewide campaign amidst scrutiny over public safety and property damage concerns. As the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader embarks on the second leg of his tour, the Madras High Court demands strict guidelines for political gatherings, stressing equal application to all parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 11:18 IST
Vijay's Political Tour Faces Challenges Amid Court Warnings
TVK chief Vijay (Photo/ANI/TVK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is gearing up to resume his statewide campaign this Saturday in Nagapattinam district, leading up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief is scheduled to address supporters at 11 a.m., marking the second phase of his tour.

Vijay's next stop will be Thiruvarur at 3 p.m. The campaign began on September 13 in Tiruchirappalli, drawing vast crowds of dedicated fans and party followers. His tour aims to cover every district in Tamil Nadu, featuring numerous public interactions. However, the campaign has encountered hurdles, notably allegations of damage to public property during the Trichy event.

The Madras High Court intervened with a stern warning, prompting TVK to enforce guidelines among supporters. The Court emphasized the need for uniform, legally sound rules to govern large public gatherings. Justice N. Sathish Kumar indicated potential discrimination in some police-imposed restrictions and underscored the responsibility of leaders like Vijay in ensuring orderly and safe assemblies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poland Mobilizes Air Defense Amid Regional Tensions

Poland Mobilizes Air Defense Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
2
Indian Roots, Australian Dreams: Cricket's Connecting Journey

Indian Roots, Australian Dreams: Cricket's Connecting Journey

 Global
3
Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

 India
4
Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025