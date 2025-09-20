Left Menu

Iran's Resilience Against Sanctions: Pezeshkian's Defiant Stand

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asserts Iran's determination to counter any new sanctions through intellectual resilience. This follows the UN Security Council's move against Iran, backed by European powers. Iran remains firm, denying any nuclear weapon ambitions and promising not to yield to external pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:41 IST
Iran's Resilience Against Sanctions: Pezeshkian's Defiant Stand
Sanctions
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a bold statement on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian proclaimed Iran's determination to defy any reimposed sanctions, following a United Nations Security Council decision. The council chose not to permanently lift sanctions, prompting Iran to vow resistance through innovation and resilience.

Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's capacity to rebuild and advance despite potential setbacks, referencing the June attacks on its nuclear sites. The move for sanctions, initiated by Britain, France, and Germany, accuses Iran of violating a 2015 nuclear agreement intended to prevent weapon development—an allegation Tehran denies.

The 'snapback' sanctions threaten to reinstate severe restrictions, including an arms embargo and bans on uranium activities. However, Pezeshkian remains steadfast, declaring that Iran will not succumb to external demands and that its capability to alter the outcome is unyielding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States
2
Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States
4
Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025