Iran's Resilience Against Sanctions: Pezeshkian's Defiant Stand

In a bold statement on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian proclaimed Iran's determination to defy any reimposed sanctions, following a United Nations Security Council decision. The council chose not to permanently lift sanctions, prompting Iran to vow resistance through innovation and resilience.

Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's capacity to rebuild and advance despite potential setbacks, referencing the June attacks on its nuclear sites. The move for sanctions, initiated by Britain, France, and Germany, accuses Iran of violating a 2015 nuclear agreement intended to prevent weapon development—an allegation Tehran denies.

The 'snapback' sanctions threaten to reinstate severe restrictions, including an arms embargo and bans on uranium activities. However, Pezeshkian remains steadfast, declaring that Iran will not succumb to external demands and that its capability to alter the outcome is unyielding.

