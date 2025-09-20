Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM's Temple Visit Amid Rain Crisis

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Dhari Devi Temple to pray for the state amid heavy rains and natural calamities. He emphasized ongoing relief efforts and pledged support for affected residents. He also directed the construction of protective walls along the Alaknanda River to prevent erosion.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visits Dhari Devi Temple (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
In the midst of severe weather conditions and natural disasters across Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a significant visit to the revered Dhari Devi Temple in the Pauri district on Saturday, according to an official statement from his office. Prior to this, the Chief Minister reviewed disaster-stricken areas in the Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts.

During his time at the temple, the Chief Minister offered prayers for the safety and prosperity of Uttarakhand's residents. He remarked, 'Maa Dhari Devi is considered the state's presiding deity, and during these challenging times, I seek her blessings for the well-being of everyone in Uttarakhand.'

Post-ceremony, the Chief Minister engaged with locals, traders, and pilgrims at the temple, reassuring them of the state's ongoing relief efforts. The Chief Minister also toured the temple grounds and examined the Alaknanda River banks, urging the swift construction of protective barriers to combat erosion. He insisted on strict adherence to safety standards and transparency in all reconstruction efforts, reiterating the state's dedication to supporting its citizens through comprehensive relief initiatives.

