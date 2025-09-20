Left Menu

Piyush Goyal's Washington Mission: Breaking Trade Deadlock

India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal is set to visit Washington to negotiate a long-pending trade deal. This follows recent U.S. punitive tariffs on India over its Russian oil purchases. Discussions will focus on resolving key issues like H1B visa fees, Russian oil imports, and opening India's agriculture markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:52 IST
Piyush Goyal's Washington Mission: Breaking Trade Deadlock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal gears up for a crucial visit to Washington set for September 22. The objective: to expedite talks aimed at finalizing a long-awaited trade deal. This move comes after both nations resumed negotiation efforts last week, showing a renewed sense of urgency.

According to an official statement released on Saturday, the delegation's agenda is to push forward discussions, aiming for a timely and mutually advantageous trade agreement. Earlier, Brendan Lynch, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, led a U.S. delegation to New Delhi to meet with Rajesh Agrawal, India's Chief Negotiator.

While conversations with U.S. officials were termed "positive" by Indian authorities, specific issues remain unresolved. Among them are the Trump administration's controversial H1B visa fee increases and demands for India to curtail its Russian oil imports. Additionally, Washington is pressing New Delhi to open its agriculture and dairy sectors to U.S. companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States
2
Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States
4
Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025