Piyush Goyal's Washington Mission: Breaking Trade Deadlock

India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal gears up for a crucial visit to Washington set for September 22. The objective: to expedite talks aimed at finalizing a long-awaited trade deal. This move comes after both nations resumed negotiation efforts last week, showing a renewed sense of urgency.

According to an official statement released on Saturday, the delegation's agenda is to push forward discussions, aiming for a timely and mutually advantageous trade agreement. Earlier, Brendan Lynch, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, led a U.S. delegation to New Delhi to meet with Rajesh Agrawal, India's Chief Negotiator.

While conversations with U.S. officials were termed "positive" by Indian authorities, specific issues remain unresolved. Among them are the Trump administration's controversial H1B visa fee increases and demands for India to curtail its Russian oil imports. Additionally, Washington is pressing New Delhi to open its agriculture and dairy sectors to U.S. companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)