Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2025: A Festival of Light, Legend, and Innovation
Ayodhya prepares for Deepotsav 2025, a grand celebration marking Lord Ram's return. From October 18-20, the city will host projection shows, laser displays, and set a record with 26 lakh diyas. Driven by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the event promises a blend of tradition and modernity with global appeal.
Ayodhya is set to host its most extravagant Deepotsav celebration from October 18 to 20, 2025, honoring Lord Ram's legendary return to the city. This festival, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness, will be marked by a remarkable blend of tradition and technology.
At the heart of the festivities will be a captivating 45-minute show at Ram Ki Paidi, featuring Lord Ram's story, brought to life through state-of-the-art projection mapping, laser effects, fireworks, music, and storytelling. With over 100 artists participating and more than 26 lakh diyas lighting up the Saryu River ghats, organizers aim for a Guinness World Record. "Deepotsav-2025 will be the grandest yet," said Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh.
The celebration will also include vibrant tableaux representing events from the Ramayana along a 200-meter stretch on the Saryu River. A fusion of visual technology, choreography, costumes, music, and narration promises to offer an unforgettable experience for tourists from around the globe. This year's Deepotsav seeks to position Ayodhya on the international cultural map, combining ancient tradition with innovation.
