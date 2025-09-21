Optus Network Glitch Sparks Outcry After Emergency Service Failures

Australia's number two telecom provider, Optus, is under scrutiny following a technical failure that hindered emergency call services for 13 hours and has been linked to four deaths. The disruption occurred during a routine network firewall upgrade and affected approximately 600 customers.

The government has deemed the failure unacceptable and has launched an investigation. Optus, which stated the issue arose due to a departure from standard procedures, pledged to cooperate fully. CEO Stephen Rue confirmed an internal review is underway, noting that customer reports of the outage were not properly escalated, a failing he acknowledged with deep regret.

This latest incident follows previous challenges for Optus, including a significant cyberattack in 2022 affecting millions and a consequent hefty fine. The oversight in question took place during a network upgrade between Wednesday 1430 GMT to Thursday 0130 GMT, bringing renewed focus on the company's operational vulnerabilities and management changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)