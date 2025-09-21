Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions and Sanctions Loom Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

An Iranian Foreign Ministry official has refuted claims of an upcoming meeting in Vienna involving Iran and European officials concerning nuclear sanctions. While recent talks have yielded no progress, European nations continue to seek a diplomatic resolution before potentially re-imposing United Nations sanctions on Tehran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry official denied on Sunday the state media report that Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi would meet in Vienna with officials from Britain, France, and Germany, concerning sanctions linked to Tehran's nuclear program.

Nournews had initially reported these talks without specifying a date. However, the Iranian official clarified to Reuters that Araqchi is heading to New York, not Vienna.

Amid the possibility of sanctions being reimposed, Iranian and European ministers recently engaged in diplomatic discussions. Despite no breakthroughs, the three European nations have set conditions and proposed a potential six-month delay, contingent upon Iran's cooperation with U.N. inspectors and negotiations with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

