Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost
Haryana increases subsidy on certified wheat seeds to Rs 1,075 per quintal, up from Rs 1,000 last year. The move supports farmers amidst rising seed costs, driven by a hike in MSP and incentives. This subsidy aims to bolster crop productivity and the state's food security initiatives.
In a significant boost to the agricultural sector, the Haryana government has announced an increase in subsidies for certified wheat seeds. This announcement, made on Sunday, aims to support local farmers and strengthen the state's contribution to national food security.
The subsidy on certified wheat seeds has been lifted to Rs 1,075 per quintal, up from Rs 1,000 per quintal last year. The government will distribute these subsidized seeds through its agencies, including HSDC, NSC, HAFED, and others, providing substantial relief to farmers amidst rising costs.
The increase in seed price, now Rs 3,000 per quintal from last year's Rs 2,875, is attributed to a Rs 150 per quintal MSP hike and a Rs 50 incentive for seed producers. These efforts reflect the state's ongoing commitment to enhance productivity and ensure robust agricultural income.
