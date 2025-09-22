Left Menu

Drone Debris Ignites Fire at Russian Power Substation

Firefighters in southern Russia's Krasnodar Region were called to extinguish a blaze ignited by debris from falling drones at an electricity substation. No injuries have been reported, and emergency teams are managing the situation. The incident occurred in Staraoderevyankovskaya town, east of the Sea of Azov.

22-09-2025
Debris from falling drones sparked a fire early Monday at an electricity substation in Russia's Krasnodar Region, according to emergency services.

In a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, the emergency services detailed that the blaze occurred in Staraoderevyankovskaya, a town situated east of the Sea of Azov.

They confirmed no injuries have resulted from the incident and that emergency teams are actively working to control the situation.

