Drone Debris Ignites Fire at Russian Power Substation

Debris from falling drones sparked a fire early Monday at an electricity substation in Russia's Krasnodar Region, according to emergency services.

In a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, the emergency services detailed that the blaze occurred in Staraoderevyankovskaya, a town situated east of the Sea of Azov.

They confirmed no injuries have resulted from the incident and that emergency teams are actively working to control the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)