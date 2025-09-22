Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh Celebrates Kolkata's Durga Puja with Devotees

Former cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal in Ashok Nagar, Kolkata. Participating in the city's celebrations, he expressed gratitude and prayed for everyone's well-being. Meanwhile, across India, devotees observed Sharadiya Navratri with vibrant rituals and a deep sense of spirituality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:39 IST
Harbhajan Singh Celebrates Kolkata's Durga Puja with Devotees
Former cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament, Harbhajan Singh, took part in the festive spirit of Kolkata by inaugurating the Sarbojonin Durgotsav Durga Puja pandal in Ashok Nagar on Sunday. Expressing his elation, Singh hoped that the blessings of Maa Durga would be imparted to all.

Sharing his gratitude, Singh said, "Firstly, I want to thank Maa Durga for the opportunity to come here. I receive a lot of love whenever I come to Kolkata. I pray Maa Durga showers her blessings on everyone and everyone stays happy and healthy." The event coincided with Mahalaya Amavasya, drawing numerous devotees for a sacred dip in the Ganga river to honor their ancestors.

The day marked the start of Sharadiya Navratri, with devotees nationwide flocking to temples for the nine-day celebration dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Rich in traditions and rituals, Sharadiya Navratri sees Sri Kanakadurga adorned as Sri Maha Chandika Devi, representing divine purposes and the 'Trishakti' of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali, and Mahasaraswati. The festival is a vibrant celebration of the divine feminine energy, observed with fasting, song, and dance, creating a lively and spiritual ambiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating lapses on part of pilots; terms it 'irresponsible'.

AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating...

 India
2
Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

 Global
3
Projects unveiled today example of double benefits of double-engine govt: PM Modi in Itanagar.

Projects unveiled today example of double benefits of double-engine govt: PM...

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Encounter

Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025