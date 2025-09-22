Harbhajan Singh Celebrates Kolkata's Durga Puja with Devotees

Former cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament, Harbhajan Singh, took part in the festive spirit of Kolkata by inaugurating the Sarbojonin Durgotsav Durga Puja pandal in Ashok Nagar on Sunday. Expressing his elation, Singh hoped that the blessings of Maa Durga would be imparted to all.

Sharing his gratitude, Singh said, "Firstly, I want to thank Maa Durga for the opportunity to come here. I receive a lot of love whenever I come to Kolkata. I pray Maa Durga showers her blessings on everyone and everyone stays happy and healthy." The event coincided with Mahalaya Amavasya, drawing numerous devotees for a sacred dip in the Ganga river to honor their ancestors.

The day marked the start of Sharadiya Navratri, with devotees nationwide flocking to temples for the nine-day celebration dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Rich in traditions and rituals, Sharadiya Navratri sees Sri Kanakadurga adorned as Sri Maha Chandika Devi, representing divine purposes and the 'Trishakti' of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali, and Mahasaraswati. The festival is a vibrant celebration of the divine feminine energy, observed with fasting, song, and dance, creating a lively and spiritual ambiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)