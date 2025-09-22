Nationwide Celebrations of Shardiya Navratri Begin with Devotees Flocking Temples

In a grand religious fervor, devotees converged at the Harsiddhi Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, early Monday as the Shardiya Navratri festival commenced. This auspicious nine-day event sees believers across the nation visiting temples to pay homage to Goddess Durga's nine forms, symbolizing strength, compassion, and wisdom.

Significant gatherings were reported at the Devkali Temple in Ayodhya, while in Delhi, the Kalkaji and Jhandewalan temples witnessed a massive influx of worshippers. Concurrently, countless faithful traveled to the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur to participate in the ritual fervor.

In Mumbai, the Mumbadevi Temple hosted the sacred Kakad Aarti, officially marking the festival's start. The period sees the adornment of Sri Kanakadurga as Sri Maha Chandika Devi in various temples, a representation of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali, and Mahasaraswati's powerful aspects. Devotees, through fasting and traditional dances, hope to gain the divine goddess's favor.