Delhi University's Ramanujan College Principal Suspended Amid Allegations

The University of Delhi has suspended Professor Rasal Singh, Principal of Ramanujan College, following harassment complaints from a faculty member. Singh refutes the claims as retaliatory, linked to an unresolved promotion case. The college's governing body is conducting further investigations with concerns raised about procedural lapses.

The University of Delhi announced the suspension of Professor Rasal Singh, Principal of Ramanujan College, after a harassment complaint was raised by a faculty member, officials confirmed on Monday. The suspension, effective from last week, followed a complaint lodged on March 13.

The issue underwent scrutiny by a governing body panel and a fact-finding committee, resulting in the decision to suspend Singh pending further investigation. Singh, in a grievance addressed to the Prime Minister's Office on September 13, described the complaint as "false and retaliatory," alleging its connection to an unapproved promotion case.

"The timing clearly indicates the retaliatory and afterthought nature of the complaint," stated Singh. He highlighted procedural concerns, noting the failure to involve the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as required by UGC and PoSH regulations. "Despite six months since the complaint's filing, it remains unaddressed by the ICC. Instead, I'm under political pressure to resign under threat of termination or suspension," he claimed.

Singh, formerly Dean of Students' Welfare and Dean of Languages at the Central University of Jammu, emphasized his academic achievements, including the significant improvement of Ramanujan College's NIRF ranking from 65 to 37. He lamented the damage to his professional and personal reputation, stating, "This unfounded allegation has severely harmed my standing as a dedicated academic from a rural upbringing." (ANI)

