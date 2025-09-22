Left Menu

Roche's Strategic Push into Obesity Drug Market

Swiss drugmaker Roche is advancing its experimental obesity drug CT-388 into a late-stage trial, aiming to compete with industry leaders Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The company aims to capture significant market share, estimating the obesity drug market could reach $150 billion annually by the early 2030s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:23 IST
Roche's Strategic Push into Obesity Drug Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche has set its sights on making a big splash in the burgeoning weight-loss market, aligning itself with leaders Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The company has taken a significant step by moving its experimental obesity drug, CT-388, into a phase III trial.

This move highlights Roche's strategy to compete with the dominant players in the lucrative sector, which analysts predict could reach a $150 billion valuation annually by the early 2030s. The drug, acquired through Roche's purchase of U.S. biotech firm Carmot Therapeutics, is considered a key element in their ambitious plan.

Roche executives have expressed confidence in their ability to capture market share, eyeing becoming a top-three player in the obesity drug space. They plan to launch six drug candidates by 2030, potentially turning three into billion-dollar blockbusters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

 United States
2
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
3
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
4
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025