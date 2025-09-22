Roche's Strategic Push into Obesity Drug Market

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche has set its sights on making a big splash in the burgeoning weight-loss market, aligning itself with leaders Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The company has taken a significant step by moving its experimental obesity drug, CT-388, into a phase III trial.

This move highlights Roche's strategy to compete with the dominant players in the lucrative sector, which analysts predict could reach a $150 billion valuation annually by the early 2030s. The drug, acquired through Roche's purchase of U.S. biotech firm Carmot Therapeutics, is considered a key element in their ambitious plan.

Roche executives have expressed confidence in their ability to capture market share, eyeing becoming a top-three player in the obesity drug space. They plan to launch six drug candidates by 2030, potentially turning three into billion-dollar blockbusters.

(With inputs from agencies.)