Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Addresses Pressing Issues in Wayanad

Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra convened a series of meetings at the Wayanad Collectorate on Monday, engaging with various departments and local stakeholders to tackle critical constituency issues. She chaired a DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) session and later interfaced with officials from the National Health Mission (NHM) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

During her address post-meetings, Vadra remarked that the interactions provided her with a comprehensive insight into local challenges. "The meetings gave me a better understanding of the issues here," she stated, noting her discussions with coffee growers, farmers, homestay operators, farm tourism entrepreneurs, and dairy farmers. Vadra highlighted visits to tribal areas, recognizing issues she promised to address promptly.

Vadra emphasized that the extensive 4.5-hour meeting allowed some district-level concerns to be tackled immediately while others would be escalated to the central government. "Matters requiring central attention will be pursued with diligence," she affirmed, reiterating her role as Wayanad's voice. Additionally, Vadra attended a Sunday inauguration of a dialysis and diagnostic unit at Wandoor Taluk Hospital, praising efforts backed by Rahul Gandhi that made the new facility a reality. "This healthcare facility represents Rahul Gandhi's support and collective efforts here," she remarked, stressing the facility's maintenance for prolonged efficacy.

Vadra shared her discussions with hospital staff, underscoring the importance of proper upkeep to ensure the unit's continued functionality. "I urged the nurses to maintain the facility's current standard," she noted, offering her "utmost" congratulations to ensure it serves its full potential for patients in need of dialysis and related healthcare services.

