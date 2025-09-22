NATO-Russia Tensions Rise Amid Bold Airspace Intrusions

Britain's Foreign Secretary issued a stark warning that Russia's recent airspace violations over NATO territories could escalate into an armed conflict between NATO and Russia. Her statement came during a United Nations Security Council meeting, where she emphasized the defensive nature of NATO, yet underscored their readiness to protect territorial integrity.

This warning followed an incident where Russian MiG-31 fighter jets illegally entered Estonian airspace, staying for 12 minutes before being forced out. Western officials suggest this was a deliberate move by Russia to gauge NATO's readiness and unity. The incursion comes on the heels of over 20 Russian drones entering Polish airspace, prompting NATO jets to engage.

During the Security Council session, Russia's deputy ambassador responded by rejecting the claims as baseless and accused Western nations of hysteria. He stated a willingness for serious talks about Europe's security once the allegations stopped. Meanwhile, NATO consultations are set to address these heightened tensions.

