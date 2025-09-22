Left Menu

Dazzling Dev Deepawali 2025: Kashi and Ayodhya Set for Grand Celebrations

Varanasi, known as Kashi, will illuminate with over 10 lakh diyas this Dev Deepawali. Featuring eco-friendly lamps, a cultural festival, and laser shows, the celebration promises unmatched splendor. Concurrently, Ayodhya prepares for an extraordinary Deepotsav, aiming for a Guinness Record with 26 lakh diyas, celebrating Lord Ram's triumphant return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:12 IST
Dazzling Dev Deepawali 2025: Kashi and Ayodhya Set for Grand Celebrations
Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi in 2024 (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Varanasi, often referred to as Kashi, is preparing to light up its crescent-shaped ghats with over 10 lakh diyas for Dev Deepawali on November 5. An official release highlights that one lakh of these lamps will be eco-friendly, crafted from cow dung, offering a traditional yet sustainable attraction to the event.

This year's celebration, declared a provincial fair by the Yogi government, is anticipated to be historic, merging faith, festivity, and environmental consciousness. The city expects scores of devotees and tourists from around the globe to witness the extraordinary illumination of more than 10.10 lakh lamps, including innovative designer diyas.

Preparations are underway to embellish the ghats with facade lighting and decorative illuminations, ensuring Varanasi provides an unforgettable divine experience. The 'Ganga Mahotsav' cultural festival will precede the main event, showcasing local talents from November 1-4, while a laser show at Chet Singh Ghat will recount Kashi's mythological tales.

In parallel, Ayodhya braces for its grandest Deepotsav from October 18-20, 2025. This festival marks Lord Ram's victorious return, symbolizing triumph over darkness. A 45-minute show at Ram Ki Paidi will illustrate Lord Ram's story through advanced projection mapping and laser effects. With 26 lakh diyas set to light up the Saryu River ghats, the event aims for a Guinness World Record.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized that Deepotsav-2025 will be unprecedented in magnificence, incorporating modern technology to echo Treta Yuga's Ayodhya. Comprehensive preparations are ongoing to offer devotees and tourists an unforgettable celebration of light and tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Building Collapse Amid Rains in Indore: Seven Rescued, Others Feared Trapped

Building Collapse Amid Rains in Indore: Seven Rescued, Others Feared Trapped

 India
2
A New Era: Syrian President Calls for U.S. Sanctions to Be Lifted

A New Era: Syrian President Calls for U.S. Sanctions to Be Lifted

 Global
3
Trinamool Congress Leader Accuses BJP of GST Manipulation Amid Electoral Decline

Trinamool Congress Leader Accuses BJP of GST Manipulation Amid Electoral Dec...

 India
4
KEC International Secures Major Power Transmission Orders

KEC International Secures Major Power Transmission Orders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025