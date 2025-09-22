Dazzling Dev Deepawali 2025: Kashi and Ayodhya Set for Grand Celebrations

Varanasi, often referred to as Kashi, is preparing to light up its crescent-shaped ghats with over 10 lakh diyas for Dev Deepawali on November 5. An official release highlights that one lakh of these lamps will be eco-friendly, crafted from cow dung, offering a traditional yet sustainable attraction to the event.

This year's celebration, declared a provincial fair by the Yogi government, is anticipated to be historic, merging faith, festivity, and environmental consciousness. The city expects scores of devotees and tourists from around the globe to witness the extraordinary illumination of more than 10.10 lakh lamps, including innovative designer diyas.

Preparations are underway to embellish the ghats with facade lighting and decorative illuminations, ensuring Varanasi provides an unforgettable divine experience. The 'Ganga Mahotsav' cultural festival will precede the main event, showcasing local talents from November 1-4, while a laser show at Chet Singh Ghat will recount Kashi's mythological tales.

In parallel, Ayodhya braces for its grandest Deepotsav from October 18-20, 2025. This festival marks Lord Ram's victorious return, symbolizing triumph over darkness. A 45-minute show at Ram Ki Paidi will illustrate Lord Ram's story through advanced projection mapping and laser effects. With 26 lakh diyas set to light up the Saryu River ghats, the event aims for a Guinness World Record.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized that Deepotsav-2025 will be unprecedented in magnificence, incorporating modern technology to echo Treta Yuga's Ayodhya. Comprehensive preparations are ongoing to offer devotees and tourists an unforgettable celebration of light and tradition.

