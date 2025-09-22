Left Menu

Diplomacy at a Crossroads: Iran's Nuclear Dilemma

Iran insists on diplomacy to resolve a longstanding nuclear dispute with the West. Amid looming sanctions, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stresses the need for cooperation. The E3 (Britain, France, Germany) initiated a process to reimpose sanctions, urging Iran to meet conditions to avoid economic repercussions.

Iran remains steadfast that diplomacy is the sole avenue to resolving its protracted nuclear dispute with the West, as Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized on state television. With sanctions looming, Araqchi called for the West to pursue 'cooperation or confrontation.'

The European powers, collectively known as the E3, have commenced a 30-day process aimed at restoring U.N. sanctions on Iran, accusing the nation of not adhering to the 2015 nuclear deal. Araqchi is scheduled to meet with European officials and U.N. nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi in New York to discuss the issue further.

Amid these developments, Iran's ruling clerics have yet to satisfy the E3's conditions for avoiding snapback sanctions. Although the European diplomats are prepared to delay sanctions to facilitate diplomacy, the onus is on Iran to take decisive action.

