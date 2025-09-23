Tragic Aligarh Collision Claims Four Lives: Urgent Response from Officials

A fiery collision between a car and a canter at Gopi Pull in Aligarh has tragically claimed four lives, according to local police on Tuesday.

Rural Superintendent of Police Amrit Jain reported that the fire and medical teams swiftly arrived on the scene as both vehicles burst into flames following the crash. Injured individuals were promptly evacuated and transported to medical facilities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has responded to the catastrophe, extending condolences to the grieving families while directing local authorities to ensure immediate medical attention for the victims and wishing them a speedy recovery.

