Left Menu

Tragic Aligarh Collision Claims Four Lives: Urgent Response from Officials

A tragic collision between a car and a canter at Gopi Pull, Aligarh, resulted in four deaths as both vehicles caught fire. Emergency services quickly responded. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and instructed officials to provide immediate medical care to the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:44 IST
Tragic Aligarh Collision Claims Four Lives: Urgent Response from Officials
Rural SP Amrit Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fiery collision between a car and a canter at Gopi Pull in Aligarh has tragically claimed four lives, according to local police on Tuesday.

Rural Superintendent of Police Amrit Jain reported that the fire and medical teams swiftly arrived on the scene as both vehicles burst into flames following the crash. Injured individuals were promptly evacuated and transported to medical facilities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has responded to the catastrophe, extending condolences to the grieving families while directing local authorities to ensure immediate medical attention for the victims and wishing them a speedy recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

 Germany
2
Caracal Advances India's Defense with CSR 338 Sniper Rifle Contract

Caracal Advances India's Defense with CSR 338 Sniper Rifle Contract

 India
3
Seizing Opportunity: Gig Workers Eye Full-Time Transition Amidst Seasonal Hiring Surge

Seizing Opportunity: Gig Workers Eye Full-Time Transition Amidst Seasonal Hi...

 India
4
Strike Looms at Kenya's Aviation Hub: KAWU's Bold Demand

Strike Looms at Kenya's Aviation Hub: KAWU's Bold Demand

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025