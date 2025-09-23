Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Economic Activity Data and Bond Issuance

Euro zone bond yields slightly declined ahead of business activity data and bond issuance. Germany's 10-year yield fell by 1 bp to 2.737%. Investors awaited PMI surveys for economic recovery signs amid France's political uncertainty and tariffs, anticipating an active day in sovereign bond supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:38 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Economic Activity Data and Bond Issuance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Euro zone bond yields dipped slightly on Tuesday, just before the release of key data on the region's business activity alongside substantial government bond issuance.

Germany's benchmark 10-year yield was down by one basis point at 2.737%. Meanwhile, Germany's policy-sensitive two-year yield decreased by 0.5 bps to 2.013% after reaching its highest since April on Monday.

Anticipation is building for September's purchasing managers' index surveys from Germany, France, and the euro area bloc, as these figures are expected to indicate a continued economic recovery amidst political uncertainties in France and widespread tariffs. The PMIs are under the spotlight, with consensus suggesting eurozone aggregate PMIs will stay above 50, promoting a gradual growth recovery and supporting a rise in euro rates. Market participants are also bracing for a busy day of sovereign bond supply, including a Dutch 30-year paper considered a critical test for ultralong core duration, amid growing concerns over high government debt sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru Airport City Partners with GAIL Gas for Green Energy Initiative

Bengaluru Airport City Partners with GAIL Gas for Green Energy Initiative

 India
2
Delhi Unveils Asia's Largest Wastewater Treatment Marvel

Delhi Unveils Asia's Largest Wastewater Treatment Marvel

 India
3
Tragic Accident: Sisters Attempt to Save Each Other in Seelap River

Tragic Accident: Sisters Attempt to Save Each Other in Seelap River

 India
4
AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025