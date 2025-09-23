Madhya Pradesh Garba Festivities: Religious Rites and Strict Protocols

In a recent statement, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vishvas Sarang highlighted that Garba, a dance form celebrated during Navratri, is deeply rooted in Hindu religious practices. Sarang insisted that participation should be limited to those who practice Hinduism, classifying the event as devout worship rather than public entertainment.

Reinforcing these sentiments, the Bhopal district administration has issued strict guidelines for the conduct of Garba and other cultural events during the festive season. Identity verification has been made mandatory for all attendees, supplemented by a directive for the installation of CCTV cameras, fire safety systems, and first-aid facilities at venues.

The measures are part of a concerted effort to guarantee the safety and security of participants, with event organizers tasked with ensuring compliance. Legal actions are prescribed for non-adherence to these protocols, as authorities aim to uphold both the sanctity and safety of the celebrations.