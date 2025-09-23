UP ATS Cracks Down on Fraudulent Gaza Aid Campaign

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) has uncovered a scam involving fraudulent fundraising operations in the name of Gaza war relief, as reported by police officials. The ATS arrested three individuals, Mohammad Ayan, Zaid Notiyar, and Abu Sufian, all hailing from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

According to ADG Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, the ATS had received information about a deceptive crowdfunding campaign being promoted on social media platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp. The campaign falsely claimed to be raising funds for children and women affected by the Gaza conflict. The collected donations, however, were misappropriated by the accused through their UPI, rather than reaching the intended beneficiaries.

The arrests were made on September 20 in Bhiwandi, following an investigation and a formal case filed by the ATS at their police station in Lucknow. The accused are to be transported to Lucknow for further inquiries. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, following the Gorakhpur case involving the murder of 19-year-old NEET aspirant Deepak Gupta by cattle smugglers, police apprehended a key suspect, Rahim, after a confrontation resulted in injuries and has led to significant public unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)