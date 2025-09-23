Left Menu

UP ATS Cracks Down on Fraudulent Gaza Aid Campaign

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad has dismantled a fraudulent network collecting donations under the guise of aiding Gaza war victims. Arrests include three men from Maharashtra, accused of embezzling funds. This follows tensions in Gorakhpur over the killing of a student linked to cattle smuggling, prompting protests and police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:50 IST
UP ATS Cracks Down on Fraudulent Gaza Aid Campaign
ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) has uncovered a scam involving fraudulent fundraising operations in the name of Gaza war relief, as reported by police officials. The ATS arrested three individuals, Mohammad Ayan, Zaid Notiyar, and Abu Sufian, all hailing from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

According to ADG Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, the ATS had received information about a deceptive crowdfunding campaign being promoted on social media platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp. The campaign falsely claimed to be raising funds for children and women affected by the Gaza conflict. The collected donations, however, were misappropriated by the accused through their UPI, rather than reaching the intended beneficiaries.

The arrests were made on September 20 in Bhiwandi, following an investigation and a formal case filed by the ATS at their police station in Lucknow. The accused are to be transported to Lucknow for further inquiries. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, following the Gorakhpur case involving the murder of 19-year-old NEET aspirant Deepak Gupta by cattle smugglers, police apprehended a key suspect, Rahim, after a confrontation resulted in injuries and has led to significant public unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

 India
2
Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

 Global
3
Strategic Collaboration Boosts Cervical Cancer Prevention Efforts

Strategic Collaboration Boosts Cervical Cancer Prevention Efforts

 India
4
Cyberattack Brings Jaguar Land Rover to a Halt

Cyberattack Brings Jaguar Land Rover to a Halt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025