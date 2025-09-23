UP ATS Cracks Down on Fraudulent Gaza Aid Campaign
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad has dismantled a fraudulent network collecting donations under the guise of aiding Gaza war victims. Arrests include three men from Maharashtra, accused of embezzling funds. This follows tensions in Gorakhpur over the killing of a student linked to cattle smuggling, prompting protests and police action.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) has uncovered a scam involving fraudulent fundraising operations in the name of Gaza war relief, as reported by police officials. The ATS arrested three individuals, Mohammad Ayan, Zaid Notiyar, and Abu Sufian, all hailing from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.
According to ADG Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, the ATS had received information about a deceptive crowdfunding campaign being promoted on social media platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp. The campaign falsely claimed to be raising funds for children and women affected by the Gaza conflict. The collected donations, however, were misappropriated by the accused through their UPI, rather than reaching the intended beneficiaries.
The arrests were made on September 20 in Bhiwandi, following an investigation and a formal case filed by the ATS at their police station in Lucknow. The accused are to be transported to Lucknow for further inquiries. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, following the Gorakhpur case involving the murder of 19-year-old NEET aspirant Deepak Gupta by cattle smugglers, police apprehended a key suspect, Rahim, after a confrontation resulted in injuries and has led to significant public unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sunsure Energy's Milestone in Uttar Pradesh: Pioneering Green Power with 82.5 MW Solar Plant
All cases against Azam Khan will be withdrawn once Samajwadi Party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh: Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Outsourcing Overhaul with New Corporation
Uttar Pradesh Diaspora in London Embraces 'Viksit UP 2047' Initiative
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Caste References in Compliance with Court Order