Supreme Court Hints at Upholding MLA Status for Irfan Solanki's Wife

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court hinted that Naseem Solanki, wife of disqualified Samajwadi Party leader Irfan Solanki, should continue serving as MLA. She had been elected following the disqualification of her husband due to an arson conviction. The Court's remarks came as it heard Irfan Solanki's plea for a stay on his conviction.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N. Kotiswar Singh noted that since Naseem has already been elected and no elections would occur in the next two years, she should be allowed to hold her position. Justice Surya Kant expressed concern for the "poor lady" who, he opined, should be allowed to serve her term without further electoral contention.

The Court suggested that since Naseem's victory resulted from Irfan's disqualification, there was little justification for halting her term. Moreover, they advised Irfan's counsel to seek similar relief from the Allahabad High Court, underscoring their readiness to fast-track such appeals. The Court is set to hear Irfan's case on another date.

(With inputs from agencies.)