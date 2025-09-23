Saket Court Reserves Bail Order for Businessman Samir Modi in Rape Case

In a development fraught with legal intricacies, the Saket District Court on Tuesday withheld its decision regarding the bail application of businessman Samir Modi, accused in an alleged rape case. The court will likely pronounce its ruling on September 25 after deliberating over arguments from both the defense and the complainant's representatives.

Proceedings took place in-camera, led by Additional Sessions Judge Vipin Kharb, who reserved the decision after hearing submissions from the complainant's legal team, including senior advocate Geeta Luthra and her colleagues Shubham Mahajan and Ravish Thukral. In a counter-argument, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, along with Shailendra Singh and Surya Pratap Singh, represented Samir Modi and rebutted the allegations.

In a bid to oppose the bail plea, the Delhi Police underscored their belief that Modi, an influential figure, poses significant flight risk. An FIR was lodged on September 10, which swiftly led to the issuance of a Look Out Circular. Modi, who had traveled to London, was intercepted at the airport and handed over to law enforcement on September 18, subsequently being remanded to judicial custody pending further court orders.

