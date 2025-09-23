Left Menu

Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Fed Insights

Wall Street shows restraint as investors await insights from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. With tech stocks leading previous rallies, Powell's remarks will guide future interest rate moves. The market is keen on maintaining investor momentum amidst economic growth, AI optimism, and possible rate adjustments.

23-09-2025
In a lukewarm start on Tuesday, Wall Street braced for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments, which might redefine interest rate expectations amid mixed signals from the Fed's board. The tech-driven momentum from recent rallies encountered a temporary pause as investors keenly anticipated Powell's economic perspective.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran warned of potential labor market impacts if the Fed restrains its rate cuts too much. Senior strategist Charlie Ripley noted, "Market ambitions could falter if Powell hints at a more aggressive rate strategy." With tech sectors, notably AI, buoying indices, the market's sustainability remains in focus.

Investors are also monitoring the unfolding of H-1B visa regulation impacts, especially in tech domains. Economic indicators like the S&P Global's flash manufacturing PMI released post-market opening will provide further economic insights. The relief brought by anticipated economic growth underpins the ongoing market resilience.

