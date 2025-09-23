GK Energy IPO Shatters Expectations with Massive Subscription

GK Energy Ltd's initial public offering received an overwhelming response as subscriptions soared to 89.62 times. The Rs 464-crore IPO attracted bids for nearly 2 billion shares against the 2.2 crore shares available, according to the NSE data.

Qualified Institutional Buyers made a strong showing, subscribing 186.29 times, while non-institutional investors came in at 122.73 times, and Retail Individual Investors saw a 20.79 times subscription rate. Anchor investors contributed over Rs 139 crore, solidifying the offer's success.

The Pune-based firm, a leader in EPC services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems, plans to use Rs 322.5 crore for long-term working capital needs. The issue includes a fresh share release and an offer-for-sale by existing shareholders, with prices set between Rs 145-153 per share.

