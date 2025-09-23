GK Energy IPO Shatters Expectations with Massive Subscription
The initial public offering of GK Energy Ltd, India's leading EPC services provider in solar-powered agricultural water pump systems, was oversubscribed by a staggering 89.62 times. The Rs 464-crore IPO will fund long-term capital requirements with substantial backing from institutional investors and anchor investors.
GK Energy Ltd's initial public offering received an overwhelming response as subscriptions soared to 89.62 times. The Rs 464-crore IPO attracted bids for nearly 2 billion shares against the 2.2 crore shares available, according to the NSE data.
Qualified Institutional Buyers made a strong showing, subscribing 186.29 times, while non-institutional investors came in at 122.73 times, and Retail Individual Investors saw a 20.79 times subscription rate. Anchor investors contributed over Rs 139 crore, solidifying the offer's success.
The Pune-based firm, a leader in EPC services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems, plans to use Rs 322.5 crore for long-term working capital needs. The issue includes a fresh share release and an offer-for-sale by existing shareholders, with prices set between Rs 145-153 per share.
