Power Crisis at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: A Looming Threat

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, under Russian control in Ukraine, faced a critical power outage as all external lines were cut, raising fears over nuclear safety. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that this marks the tenth instance during the ongoing conflict.

The IAEA, with several of its personnel on-site, is actively investigating the causes behind these recurring outages, according to a statement made on X. To counteract the power loss, the plant is relying on diesel generators, which are now the sole source of electricity critical for preventing a potential reactor meltdown.

This persistent issue underscores the severe risks associated with the conflict's impact on nuclear facilities and highlights the urgent need for sustained external power connections to ensure the plant's safety mechanisms remain effective.

