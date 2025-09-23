Left Menu

Power Crisis at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: A Looming Threat

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine lost all external power lines for the tenth time amid conflict. The IAEA is investigating the cause, while diesel generators provide emergency power to prevent reactor meltdown. This ongoing situation poses significant risks to nuclear safety in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:21 IST
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, under Russian control in Ukraine, faced a critical power outage as all external lines were cut, raising fears over nuclear safety. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that this marks the tenth instance during the ongoing conflict.

The IAEA, with several of its personnel on-site, is actively investigating the causes behind these recurring outages, according to a statement made on X. To counteract the power loss, the plant is relying on diesel generators, which are now the sole source of electricity critical for preventing a potential reactor meltdown.

This persistent issue underscores the severe risks associated with the conflict's impact on nuclear facilities and highlights the urgent need for sustained external power connections to ensure the plant's safety mechanisms remain effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

