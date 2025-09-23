Left Menu

Telangana's Bold Fight for Krishna River Water Rights Reaches Crucial Stage

Telangana's Irrigation Minister, Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy, asserts the state's demand for a fair share of Krishna River waters at the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II. Amid final arguments, he highlights Telangana's historical injustices and vows to challenge Andhra Pradesh's allocations, both legally and politically.

Updated: 23-09-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:29 IST
Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a decisive move for water equity, Telangana's Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister, Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy, has announced that the state is intensifying its efforts to secure a fair share of the Krishna River waters before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II. The minister, addressing the press in New Delhi, underscored the occurrence of final arguments that have been underway since February, marking a critical phase in the tribunal proceedings.

Minister Reddy shed light on Telangana's calculated demand for water shares, leveraging basin parameters such as catchment area and drought conditions. He criticized Andhra Pradesh for significant projected diversions from the Krishna basin, urging the tribunal to redirect surplus waters to Telangana's drought-prone regions. The demand is supported by global principles of equitable water distribution, highlighting the state's proactive stance.

Telangana, pursuing a comprehensive legal and political strategy, underscored opposition to neighboring states' measures that could impair its water claims, particularly Karnataka's proposed dam heightening. The Congress government actively pursues the case with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy overseeing efforts, as Telangana strives for a fair resolution in its quest for justice concerning both Krishna and Godavari waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

